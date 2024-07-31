Merge Adilabad with Maharashtra: BJP MLA in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sirpur MLA P Harish Babu stated that the erstwhile Adilabad district must be merged with the state of Maharashtra, during a session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, July 30.

He expressed his displeasure over the treatment of the government towards Adilabad, accusing the state of overlooking its development and not providing basic facilities to the people of the “backward” area, during a discussion on demands for grants in the Telangana Assembly.

Harish Babu further added that the BJP would not have pushed for the separate state of Telangana had they known that Adilabad would be neglected.

He criticised the former and successive governments for failing to address the problems of the people of Adilabad while attempting to draw the attention of the government to foster growth in the region.

“There is a sizable population of Marathi-speaking people in Adilabad, who would not mind merging the district with Maharashtra. On the Maharashtra side, the tribal areas are fully developed. n Adilabad district there is no development,” he alleged demanding funds for the development of the area in the Telangana Assembly.

Babu urged the legislature to create a committee focused on developing backward areas and recommending solutions to alleviate their backwardness.

He also emphasized the importance of several projects, including the construction of the Dr B R Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella project at Tummidi Hatti, as well as the completion of the Jagannathpur and Aada projects. He also called for the removal of silt from the P P Rao project to ensure water supply to 11,000 acres of Ayakattu land.

Concluding his statement in the Assembly, he also demanded funds for the construction of better roads in the northern part of Telangana.