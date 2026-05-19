Merit list out for 433 posts in Telangana govt medical colleges

The board has called three candidates per vacancy for certificate verification, scheduled for May 22 and 23

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 10:53 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 10:58 pm IST
A woman doctor in a white coat holding a tablet, smiling confidently.

Hyderabad: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board on Tuesday, May 19, released the provisional merit list for 433 Assistant Professor posts across government medical colleges in Telangana, setting the stage for the final round of selections.

The board has called three candidates per vacancy for certificate verification, scheduled for May 22 and 23 at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare campus in Vengal Rao Nagar, Hyderabad. Candidates who cannot attend on those dates have been given an additional window on May 25.

Applicants have been asked to present their educational qualifications, community certificates and all other relevant documents at the time of verification. The board said the final list of selected candidates will be published after the verification process is completed.

Subhan Bakery

The recruitment drive is part of a larger exercise initiated last year, when the board had notified 607 Assistant Professor vacancies across 34 departments in government medical colleges. Of these, 174 posts in departments including paediatrics, orthopaedics, gynaecology and anaesthesia have already been filled, with Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha recently handing over appointment letters to the selected doctors.

Tuesday’s merit list covers the remaining 433 posts spread across 30 departments. 

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 10:53 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 10:58 pm IST

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