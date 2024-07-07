Thunderstorms predicted for next five days in Andhra Pradesh

Specifically on Sunday, the department forecast the possibility of heavy rain in parts of NCAP and Yanam.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 7th July 2024 4:23 pm IST
Hyderabad to get light thunderstorms; IMD issues warning
(Representative image)

Amaravati: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from July 7 to 11.

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.

“The cyclonic circulation over the west central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast persists and is now seen at 5.8 km above mean sea level,” said the Met Department in a press release.

Strong winds up to the speed of 40 km per hour (kmph) have been predicted in the rain-affected places for two days from Sunday.

