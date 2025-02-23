Meta to expand India operations, hire more for engineering and AI roles

New Delhi: Global technology giant Meta is expanding its presence in India and would hire engineers and product specialists for artificial intelligence (AI) roles.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced a new office in Bengaluru.

With this move, Meta is following the path of other major tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which have already established strong engineering and product teams in Bengaluru and across India.

According to a job listing on Meta’s website, the company is hiring an engineering director who will be responsible for building a strong technical team in Bengaluru.

This role will play a key part in shaping Meta’s long-term engineering presence in India.

Several Meta employees on LinkedIn shared that the Bengaluru centre is being set up by the company’s enterprise engineering team.

This team focuses on creating internal tools to enhance productivity within Meta.

The company is also recruiting hardware engineers to support its growing AI infrastructure, including data centre operations and custom chip development.

Meta, which entered the Indian market in 2010, already has offices in cities like Gurugram, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

However, most of its workforce in the country has been engaged in functions like sales, marketing, business development, operations, policy, legal, and finance.

The new Bengaluru office marks a shift, as the company looks to expand its engineering capabilities in India.

According to the Meta spokesperson, the company is looking to hire a “small number of engineering professionals in Bengaluru.

India is Meta’s largest user market, with over a billion people using its products, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The country has often been a testing ground for Meta’s new features and tools. In 2020, Instagram Reels was first widely launched in India after TikTok was banned.

Earlier this week, Google inaugurated a large campus in Bengaluru named “Ananta,” which houses teams from various divisions, including Google DeepMind, Android, Search, Pay, Cloud, Maps, and Play.