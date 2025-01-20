Mia Khalifa praises ceasefire, states ‘Palestine won this battle’

Lebanese-American former adult actress Mia Khalifa has lauded the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and celebrated the release of Palestinian detainees under ongoing truce talks.

Khalifa, known for her outspoken views on social media, shared a series of posts on X and Instagram voicing her thoughts and paying tribute to Palestinians who died in conflict by relentless airstrikes of Israel and ground-level military operations.

In one post on X Khalifa wrote, I’m elated over the reached ceasefire deal, but it’s bittersweet knowing how much destruction and devastation it took to get here. Senseless loss, heartbreak, generations wiped out, cultural cornerstones demolished, but the resistance prevailed nonetheless. Glory to the martyrs.”

Khalifa also reposted several posts among them one video shows affected journalists in war-torn Gaza celebrating the ceasefire and expressing their joy by warning Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyeh, a traditional Arab headdress.

The post captioned: “After 15 months, journalists turn in their press armor for the keffiyeh.”

On Instagram stories, Khalifa shared a post reading, “Palestine won this battle. Not Israel. Not America. PALESTINIANS. After 16 MONTHS OF GENOCIDE, CARPET BOMBING, TORTURE – Israel did not and could not, “finish the job.” Let it be known that Palestinians in flip-flops fought back against the world’s most powerful”.

She also shared a photo showing displaced Palestinians returning to their home.

Khalifa’s remarks are consistent with her outspoken support of Palestine recently when hostilities escalated in Gaza, leaving numerous houses, roads and even hospitals destroyed and people killed.

Her posts have resonated with supporters while drawing criticism from pro-Israel advocates, continuing to spark fierce debate on social media platforms.





