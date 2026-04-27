Hyderabad: The anticipation for Michael Jackson’s biopic, Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, turned into a major box office phenomenon. Starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, the film opened to huge crowds despite receiving mostly negative reviews.

Michael Jackson’s biopic box office collection

On its first weekend, the biopic earned Rs 914.42 crore (97 million USD) in North America and Rs 1,131.24 crore (120 million USD) internationally, taking its global total to Rs 2,045.66 crore (217 million USD). This makes it the highest opening for any biopic in history, surpassing films like Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer.

The movie set several records on its opening day. In North America, it collected Rs. 367.65 crore (39 million USD), the biggest ever for a biopic, beating Oppenheimer’s Rs 311.09 crore (33 million USD). Worldwide, the film earned Rs 773.01 crore (82 million USD) on day one. Fans lined up despite criticism over ‘whitewashing’ and a sanitised portrayal of Jackson’s life.

Collection in India

Michael also performed well in India, where the pop star has a large fan following. According to trade trackers, the film earned Rs 3.8 crore on Friday, growing to Rs 5.35 crore on Sunday, bringing its total India gross to around Rs 18.91 crore in the first three days. The steady collections show that Indian audiences are enjoying the film despite competition from new releases.

Also Read Michael 2026 movie review: Soulful tribute to King of Pop

Movie Budget and Box Office Breakup

Production Budget: Rs. 1,461.19 crore (155 million USD)

Rs. 1,461.19 crore (155 million USD) Reshoots: Rs. 141.41 crore (15 million USD)

Rs. 141.41 crore (15 million USD) Total Budget: Rs. 1,602.60 crore (170 million USD)

Rs. 1,602.60 crore (170 million USD) Worldwide Break-even Point: Rs. 4,006.48 crore (425 million USD)

About the Film

Michael chronicles Jackson’s journey from his childhood in Gary, Indiana, to global superstardom. It covers his early years with the Jackson 5, the success of Off The Wall, and his record-breaking album Thriller. The film also stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Despite the criticism, audiences have responded enthusiastically, with a 97% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Lionsgate has already announced a sequel, and director Antoine Fuqua expressed his desire to return for it.