Michael Jackson’s nephew says it’s easy to target the late King of Pop

London: Michael Jackson’s nephew TJ Jackson has come out in the defence of his uncle since the former can’t defend himself from all the gossip, speculations and conspiracy theories, for obvious reasons, reports ‘Female First UK’.

TJ, who is the son of Tito Jackson, told the ‘Daily Mirror’, “I think it’s awful, to be honest. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s in a way disgusting because what sells in this world is negativity. People like to gossip, people like scandals. My uncle is not here to defend himself, so he’s an easy target. He was always an easy target, because he was always quiet.”

“But now that he’s no longer with us, there couldn’t be an easier target. Everyone knows who Michael Jackson is. So it’s an easy story to sell. But I truly believe the truth always wins out,” he added.

‘Female First UK’ further states that TJ also underlined the cultural importance of the ‘Jackson 5’. He noted that the iconic band – which featured Michael and his brothers – were trailblazers in the music industry.

He said in a statement accessed by ‘Female First UK’, “The importance my family had in black culture first, black people, and allowing people of all nationalities to idolise a black family or black figures is something I think gets lost.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, he also expressed his wish to make a biopic on his uncle, the one which stays true to the fact, “To become, you know, sex symbols for our huge band and number one in the early 70s as black kids is an incredible accomplishment. That story needs to be amplified in my opinion. So I think there will be a Jackson story, a biopic.”

“For me in my career, I have a long way to go to earn that right. But I am just proud my family has done what they have done and they are the people they are and I feel incredibly blessed to have that last name, Jackson,” he concluded.