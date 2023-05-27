Michelin Guide Dubai confirms Dubai as culinary hotspot

New Delhi: Michelin revealed, at the Atlantis The Royal hotel, its new selection of restaurants in the Michelin Guide Dubai 2023. A total of 90 restaurants, covering 23 different types of cuisine, have caught the attention of the famously anonymous Michelin inspectors.

For this second edition, the Guide recognises three new one Michelin Star restaurants, and one new two Michelin Stars restaurant, as well as 17 Bib Gourmands which were unveiled on May 16.

“We never had any doubt about Dubai’s culinary potential, and this year this fascinating destination confirms its gastronomic appeal” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, “From international visitors and professionals to local gourmets, everyone wants to be part of Dubai’s very unique energy. Dubai boasts many diverse culinary concepts, from Peruvian to Emirati, modern French, traditional British to contemporary Japanese, ensuring that everyone feels at home here. We’re so pleased to witness its gastronomic growth on an international scale.”

One new restaurant awarded two MICHELIN Stars

Tresind Studio receives two Michelin Stars after being awarded its first Michelin Star last year. Its cuisine has continued to evolve in such an impressive way; its dishes are highly original, precise and at times intriguing and make dining here a truly unforgettable experience. The inspectors are pleased to reward this commitment to culinary excellence with two Michelin Stars.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito and STAY by Yannick Alleno, both awarded two Michelin Stars in 2022, retain their distinction this year.

Three restaurants newly awarded one MICHELIN Star

Dubai adds three new one Michelin Star restaurants to its constellation. Avatara, under talented chef Rahul Rana and his team, elevates vegetarian cuisine to the next level. Their beautiful dishes feature exquisite combinations of flavours and textures, resulting in accomplished Indian cuisine that amazed the famously anonymous inspectors.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, located on the first floor of the Atlantis The Royal hotel, is a restaurant that delights diners with its on-view kitchen. Sister to the original in London and offering British dishes from across the centuries, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal arrives in the selection with one MICHELIN Star.

Last year, chef Solemann Haddad received the MICHELIN Young Chef Award 2022, but this year, his restaurant, moonrise, confirmed its potential and is awarded one MICHELIN Star. Dinner here features 10 dishes, each with their own story, where Middle Eastern ingredients are prepared using Japanese techniques, for a result as original as it is stimulating.

All the restaurants awarded one MICHELIN Star in the 2022 selection maintain their distinction this year.

17 restaurants receive a Bib Gourmand

Last week, the Michelin Guide unveiled its Bib Gourmand selection for 2023, with three new additions: 21 Grams, 3Fils and Aamara; giving a total of 17 restaurants.

All the 2022 Bib Gourmand maintained their distinction this year.

Two restaurants receive a Michelin Green Star for their commitment to more sustainable gastronomy

Launched in 2020, the Michelin Green Star highlights those restaurants at the forefront of sustainable practices, offering gastronomic experiences while adopting an environmentally inspiring approach.

Two restaurants receive a MICHELIN Green Star in this 2023 Dubai selection:

Boca, a new addition to the Guide, offers joyful and sunny Mediterranean cuisine, while following an impressive sustainable ethos that includes using local produce, proactive and conscious waste management, valuing resources and using renewable energy.

Teible is a cool eatery whose menus showcases seasonal, local ingredients combined with innovation and simplicity to enhance their potential. The tasty cooking illustrates a sustainable approach focusing on seasonality and integrity.