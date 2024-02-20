Microsoft to expand AI, cloud infrastructure in Spain, invest $2.1 bn in next 2 yrs

The announcement comes after the company announced an investment of $3.45 billion in Germany focused on AI.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 20th February 2024 2:08 pm IST
Microsoft rolls out 'background removal' tool in Paint
Microsoft (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith has announced that the company will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain via an investment of $2.1 billion in the next two years.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The announcement comes after the company announced an investment of $3.45 billion in Germany focused on AI.

“I’m thrilled to announce that we will expand our AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain by $2.1 billion in the next two years,” Smith posted on X.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Wage negotiations at Samsung break down, union plans strike

“Our investment is beyond just building data centres, it’s a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s investment in Germany will span two years and will facilitate the expansion of its cloud region.

According to the company, the investment would make Microsoft’s cloud computing and AI capabilities more accessible to small and large businesses, including the capacity to develop and apply AI models.

The data centres will reportedly be powered entirely by renewable energy.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 20th February 2024 2:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button