Mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss 17? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 took a break from eliminations last week due to Diwali festivities, but now, a mid-week elimination is speculated following a heated altercation between contestants Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mashetty

Anurag, Arun’s BIG Fight In Bigg Boss 17

The latest promo shared by the makers on Colors Instagram shows the heated argument between contestants Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mashetty escalating into a physical altercation, leaving viewers in shock. The teaser also reveals the intensity of their clash, leading to Anurag breaking something in the kitchen in a fit of anger.

The repercussions were swift, with Bigg Boss announcing the closure of their room members’ kitchen for Diwali, leaving them without food.

Speculation are now rife that either Anurag or Arun might face a mid-week elimination for breaking the house rule by getting physical. Loyal viewers of the show predict that makers might remove Anurag Dhobal next.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation, and fans will have to wait anxiously for the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.