Mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss 18 today, check her name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is heating up, and the drama just keeps getting more intense! After Hema Sharma became the first contestant to be evicted from the house, all eyes are now on week 3’s eliminations.

This week, five contestants find themselves in the danger zone, including some of the show’s most popular names: Vivian Dsena, Nyrraa Banerji, Muskan Bamne, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal.

But in a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss 18 may see a mid-week eviction soon, as teased in the latest promo. The upcoming episode promises a major twist, and it’s set to affect the husband-wife duo, Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan, who are both part of the show.

Sara Arfeen Khan Evicted From Bigg Boss 18?

In a surprise move, Bigg Boss announced that Arfeen Khan’s recent decision in the house would directly impact his wife, Sara Arfeen Khan. As per the makers, Arfeen had to choose a contestant to be voted out, and shockingly, he chose his own wife, Sara, over the other housemates.

According to Bigg Boss, Sara now has just 24 hours before she is officially evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show. This shocking twist has left fans and housemates stunned, with many wondering if Sara will really walk out of the house or if there’s more to the story.

Tomorrow's Episode – Chahat is BACK! 🔥 And Sara to get EVICTED?pic.twitter.com/eYPsfBxhjJ — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 22, 2024

Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.