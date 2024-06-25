Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3, which premiered on June 21, is already creating a lot of buzz online in its first week. 16 interesting names from the entertainment industry and social media world are currently locked inside the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Nominated Contestants

The nominations for the first week are over, and two contestants, Shivani Kumari and Neeraj Goyat, are in the bottom two.

Nominated Contestants for this week



☆ Shivani Kumari

☆ Neeraj Goyat



Comments – Who will EVICT?#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBossOTT3 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 24, 2024

The contestants nominated were Sana Sultan, Sai Ketan, Ranvir Shorey, and Deepak Chaurasiya.



However, Bigg Boss changed the game (seeing his favorites in nomination) and nominated the 2 contestants chosen by the Baharwale (Sana Sultan).



As a result, Shivani Kumari and Neeraj… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 24, 2024

Who Will Get Evicted In Week 1?

Insiders close to the show suggest that there will be a shocking mid-week elimination in the premiere week itself. Usually, the voting lines remain open until Friday, but this week, they will close tonight, on June 25.

🚨 Mid-week Eviction this week: Voting lines are open only till 2 pm tomorrow.



Vote to save #ShivaniKumari or #NeerajGoyat on JioCinema — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 24, 2024

So, who will leave first – Shivani or Neeraj? Fans are eager to know. Insiders are hinting that Shivani Kumari has the highest chances of getting evicted.

Who do you think will get eliminated? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.