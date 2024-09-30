Mid-week elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 8, 6 celebs in danger

Hyderabad: It is raining twists and surprises in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house. Just last week, contestant Soniya Akula was evicted from the show, despite rumors that she had strong backing from the makers. The unexpected elimination left fans and housemates in shock, but the surprises aren’t stopping there.

In a major development, Bigg Boss recently announced a bombshell that the show would soon witness the entry of multiple wildcard contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Mid-week Elimination

In a latest update, we hear that a shocking mid-week elimination is set to take place in the fifth week.

Yes, you read that right! A mid-week elimination is confirmed to happen this Thursday, sending one of the nominated contestants home before the usual weekend eviction.

Nominations for Week 5

The housemates have already completed the nomination process for Week 5, and six contestants are now in the danger zone, facing the threat of elimination. These contestants, whose fates hang in the balance, are:

Naga Manikanta

Nabeel Afridi

Vishnupriya

Nikhil

Aditya Om

Nainika

Viewers will see the nominations being revealed in the upcoming episodes, and the mid-week elimination will take place on Thursday. This sudden eviction will leave only nine contestants in the race for the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 title.

As the housemates brace for the shocking exit, fans are left wondering if this will be the only elimination this week or if another contestant could be sent packing during the weekend episodes. With the wildcard entries looming and unexpected evictions shaking things up, it’s clear that the game is entering a more intense phase.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.