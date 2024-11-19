Mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 18: Strong contestant to go home

Mumbai: After no eliminations announcement last week, Bigg Boss 18 is now gearing up for a dramatic twist as makers have planned a surprise midweek eviction this week. Fans are abuzz with predictions about which contestant will bid adieu to the house this week, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Bigg Boss 18 Week 7 Nominated Contestants

For Week 7, the housemates nominated for elimination are —

Karanveer Mehra

Vivian Dsena

Digvijay Rathee

Avinash Mishra

Chahat Pandey

Kashish Kapoor

Alice Kaushik

While all contestants have been giving their best to secure their place, insiders close to the show hint that a strong player might face an unexpected exit, either today or tomorrow.

Alice Kaushik To Get Evicted?

Speculations are rife that Alice Kaushik could be the one to leave, but there’s no official confirmation yet. This potential twist is expected to bring shockwaves among fans. If she walks out it will be really interesting to watch Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra’s game.

Bigg Boss 18 Wildcard Contestants

Meanwhile, the show is set to spice things up further with three wildcard entries joining the game. Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi Mistry are confirmed to enter the house soon.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.