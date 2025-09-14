Milad-un-Nabi concludes peacefully amid communal harmony in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad concluded peacefully on Sunday, September 14, with thousands of worshippers joining to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Many young men on bikes celebrated the Prophet’s birthday with flags, including the national flag and chanted religious slogans. In some places, worshippers waved the Palestinian flag in solidarity

The Milad-un-Nabi procession began in Charminar and culminated at Moghalpura, passing through Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Madina Building, Nayapul, Darulshifa, Mandi Mir Alam, Alijah Kotla. Small rallies were witnessed in Falaknuma, Shaheennagar, Vattepally, Bandlaguda and Hafez Babanagar areas.

Several food camps were organised across the Old City for the worshippers, with several coming forward and distributing sweets to children.

For the first time, Charminar remained closed to tourists for the entire day. Last year, the monument was opened to the public in the morning and closed once the procession began.

Over 3000 policemen, in coordination with Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, Commissioner’s Task Force, City Quick Response Team, City Rapid Action Force, were deployed.

Members of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee had decided to postpone the Milad-un-Nabi procession by a week to avoid clashing with the Ganesh idol immersions. The decision was taken to ensure peace and communal harmony in the city.