Milad-un-Nabi procession: Hyderabad police ban DJs, bike stunts

Hyderabad: The city police have imposed strict restrictions on DJs and bike stunts to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the upcoming Milad-un-Nabi procession.

Meeting with Juloos Committee

On Wednesday, September 10, a preparatory meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Purani Haveli, with representatives of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee.

DCP South Zone, Sneha Mehra, IPS, chaired the meeting, which was attended by the committee’s president, secretary, joint secretary, members, and other key organisers along with South Zone police officers.

Committee assures of no DJ systems, bike stunts

Police officials clearly informed committee members that DJs will not be permitted during the procession. They explained that violations would attract legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Hyderabad City Police Act, and Noise Pollution Act.

The committee assured strict compliance and said no DJ systems would be allowed.

Organisers were also directed to prevent nuisance activities such as bike stunts and the removal of silencers, which cause sound pollution.

They were reminded to adhere to the prescribed route and ensure that the procession moves on one side of the road to maintain traffic flow.

Volunteer deployment

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee informed police that volunteers would be deployed to regulate participants during the procession. To ease identification, caps and T‑shirts were distributed to volunteers in the presence of the DCP.

Cooperation with the police

The committee assured full cooperation with the Hyderabad police and agreed to follow all the instructions to ensure a peaceful, safe, and well-organised Milad‑un‑Nabi procession.