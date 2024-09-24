Military parades in Diriyah to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Ministry of Interior organised impressive military parades in Diriyah town to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day.

The celebration which was themed ‘We Dream and Achieve’, began on Thursday 19 September and concluded on Monday, 23. The theme highlighted significant projects related to Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s leading role in various fields.

The events, held in collaboration with the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), showcased the capabilities of various security forces from across the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The celebration was marked by a series of messages from Arab leaders expressing solidarity and admiration for Saudi Arabia’s achievements and contributions to the region.

Aerial displays over Riyadh

The capital city of Riyadh has witnessed spectacular aerial displays in celebration of the 94th National Day, organized by the General Entertainment Authority in cooperation with various government and private entities.

The military aircraft formed the number 94 in the sky over Riyadh, followed by the Saudi Hawks aerobatic team flying an aircraft, performing complex aerial formations showcasing the advanced skills of Saudi pilots.

The Unaizah governorate embraced the “Home of Dates” parade on Monday with the participation of 30 entities, including governmental and charitable institutions, hobby clubs, and private sectors, all joining in the celebration of National Day.

The festivities began with popular performances and patriotic speeches in honour of National Day, followed by a parade featuring horse and camel riders alongside personnel from security sectors.

94th National Day

The Kingdom celebrates its national day by commemorating the unification of the Najd and Hijaz nations. In 1932, the nations united to form the Kingdom, named after the House of Saud, led by King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud.

It is celebrated across the Kingdom with parades, concerts, traditional activities, and fireworks.