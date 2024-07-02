Milk production in Karnataka sees record increase ahead of monsoon

Bengaluru: As the monsoons gather momentum across Karnataka, the state has seen a record surge in milk production. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) reported a significant milestone on June 29, as the state’s daily milk collection surpassed the one crore litre mark, setting a new record in the process.

Until recently, the daily average milk collection hovered around 98.17 lakh litres. However, the favourable monsoon conditions and government support have propelled this figure beyond one crore litres, reflecting a 15 per cent increase compared to the previous two years.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, celebrating this achievement on social media, attributed the increase to several factors. “After our government came to power, we are paying an extra Rs 3 for the milk purchased from dairy farmers. Green fodder is available for the cattle due to good monsoon, due to all this, the average daily production of 72 lakh litres of milk last year has reached one crore litres today,” he stated.

Additionally, CM Siddaramaiah criticised the previous BJP government, accusing it of attempting to merge KMF with Gujarat’s Amul, which he claimed would have undermined the hard work of Karnataka’s dairy farmers.

“The previous BJP government pushed the KMF organization to the path of loss and carried out a conspiracy to merge it with Amul of Gujarat, the organization built by Kannadigas farmers over decades of hard work was going to be drowned in the name of a merger, in the name of a merger, today the same KMF has collected one crore litres of milk and has gone down in history. A new record has been written,” he declared.

Here is a detailed account of the milk collected by various unions across Karnataka on June 29

Bangalore – 17.43 lakh litres

Hassan – 4.56 lakh litres

Kolar – 12.83 lakh liters

Mandya – 11.42 lakh litres

Tumakur – 10.02 lakh liters

Mysore – 9.53 lakh liters

Shimoga – 7.98 lakh liters

Dakshina Kannada – 3.91 lakh litres

Chamarajanagar – 3.18 lakh liters

Bellary – 2.41 lakh litres

Belgaum – 2.05 lakh liters

Vijayapura – 1.74 lakh liters

Dharwad – 1.61 lakh liters

Haveri – 1.58 lakh litres

Kalaburagi – 0.65 lakh liters

Overall, the milk collected amounted to 1.09 crore litres, marking a significant achievement for the state’s dairy sector and underscoring the resilience and hard work of Karnataka’s dairy farmers.

CM Siddaramaiah expressed his gratitude towards the dairy farmers, stating, “The credit of this 1 crore liter collection should go to every hardworking dairy farmer of the country.”

This record-breaking milestone reflects the positive impact of favorable weather conditions and proactive government policies aimed at supporting dairy farmers, setting a new benchmark for milk production in Karnataka.