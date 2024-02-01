Millat Talent Search Exam: First phase results announced

Hyderabad: Millat Foundation Education and Research Development (MFERD) released the results of the first round of the Millat Talent Search Exam on its official website on Wednesday, January 31.

The first round of the MTSE 2024 was administered at 188 centres spread across 24 states on December 24, 2023, and January 7, 2024. 4,017 students were chosen for the second round of the Millat Talent Search Exam out of the 9,843 Class X and 12th-grade students who took part in the first round. 19,198 students have registered for the school year; 10,176 of them are boys and 9024 of them are girls.

Also Read AP to rope in Geneva-based education body to train govt school teachers

The first batch of MTSE results was released by the MS Education Academy at their corporate office in Hyderabad. Anwar Ahmad, the managing director, acknowledged the successful students and declared that the exam’s second phase will begin on February 4, 2024, with centres set up in six different cities throughout the country.

Applicants will only be those who have advanced past the first round, and interviews will also be held. Students who qualify for the second round receive phone and email notifications. Ahmad emphasized that this is an incredible opportunity for students to get education and support at the top universities in the nation through scholarships.