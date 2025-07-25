Min Seethakka appears in Nampally court over 2021 COVID-19 protest case

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka appeared before the People’s Representatives Court in Nampally on Thursday for a hearing related to a case filed against her and others during a protest in April 2021.

The case stems from an agitation led by Seethakka, along with NSUI leaders, at Indira Park in April 2021, demanding the inclusion of COVID-19 treatment under the Arogyasri scheme. Following the protest, cases were registered against Seethakka and MLC Balmuri Venkat at the Gandhinagar Police Station.

Speaking to the media after her court appearance, minister Seethakka asserted their innocence and expressed faith in the judicial system.

She reiterated that the protest was organised to demand that the government reimburse hospital bills from the CMRF for every family that lost a member to COVID-19. However, cases were filed against them, alleging that they violated regulations by holding a demonstration and contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against Seethakka for her absence from a previous hearing. Her lawyer requested a recall of the warrant, and the court directed her to furnish two sureties of Rs 10,000 each. Seethakka submitted the sureties during her appearance.

The court has adjourned the next hearing in the case to August 13.