Centre fixes 6 years as minimum age for admission to schools from 2024-25

The move is in accordance with the provisions given in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th February 2024 8:29 pm IST
Minimum age for admission is 6 years from 2024-25 onwards: Union edu ministry
Representative Image

The minimum age of admission to school is now six years, the ministry of education has announced.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In a statement released on February 15, all Indian state governments and Union Territories were directed to align the age of admission to six years for grade 1 for the 2024-25 academic session. This is in accordance with the provisions given in the New Education Policy (NEP), 2020, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Almost all states implementing NEP 2020, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The statement read, “The session 2024-25 is soon to begin when new admissions will take place. It is expected that the age in your state/UT has now been aligned to over six years for admission to grade I accordingly.”

MS Education Academy

According to NEP 2020, the foundational stage consists of five years of learning opportunities for all children between 3 to 8 years, which includes three years of preschool education followed by grade 1 and 2.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th February 2024 8:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button