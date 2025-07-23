Minister Jupally pushes for Rio style carnival in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao has instructed officials to prepare proposals for organising an international carnival in the state modelled on the world-famous Rio Carnival.

He gave these directions during a review meeting held on Tuesday, July 22, at the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) office in Hyderabad, where key officials, including TTDC Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy and Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranja,n were present.

The minister emphasised the government’s vision of transforming Telangana into a premier tourist destination globally. He called for cultural programs in tourist spots to showcase Telangana’s rich heritage and said a world-class tourism destination centre should be developed in the state.

27 spl tourist areas to be developed: Jupally

Jupally highlighted the development of 27 special tourist areas under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, urging phased and prioritised progress to enhance economic growth, employment, and cultural exchange through tourism.

Adventure tourism

Focusing on infrastructure, the minister directed officials to improve wayside amenities along national highways, including setting up tents and mobile toilets for tourists.

He stressed the importance of promoting adventure tourism, such as water sports, and advised officials to study successful models from other states. Branding and promotion through social media will also be key components to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Minister Jupally encouraged event organisers to hold major cultural festivals like Bonalu, Bathukamma, Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, and Nagoba Jatara with greater grandeur to enhance tourist appeal.

He also urged the creation of employment opportunities for artists through these tourism initiatives. Officials were asked to work with focus and ensure the completion of projects within designated timelines to achieve tangible results.