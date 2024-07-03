Minister Konda Surekha bats for solar power on endowment lands

Hyderabad: In a strategic move to boost revenue, Minister of Endowments Konda Surekha has instructed officials to devise an action plan for establishing solar power plants on endowment lands. This directive was issued during a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The minister highlighted that the income generated from these solar power plants would significantly benefit the Endowments Department. She suggested that the Common Good Fund should be utilized to support temples that lack regular sources of income.

Minister Surekha instructed officials to collaborate with the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) to set up solar power plants on uncultivated and economically unviable lands in Telangana. The electricity generated will be sold to discoms, creating revenue for the government and preserving the lands.

She also suggested installing solar power plants on temple roofs and directed officials to expedite the installation of rooftop solar power plants under the auspices of NTPC, focusing primarily on the Bhadrakali and YadagiriGutta temples.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramayar, Commissioner Hanmantha Rao, Additional Commissioners Jyoti and Krishnaveni, Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Rao, Assistant Commissioner Balaji, SC Mallikarjun Reddy, DE Om Prakash, EE Kanakadurga Prasad, Project Director VV Ramakrishna, General Manager GSV Prasad from REDCO, and other officials.