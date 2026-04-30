Minister Ponguleti asks officials to allocate all 2BHK houses by May end

Minister directed Collectors to immediately remove ineligible beneficiaries and reallocate houses to eligible families by involving local MLAs in the process.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2026 10:36 pm IST
Telangana Housing officials review BHK house allocation plans in a meeting.
Minister Ponguleti asks officials to allocate all 2BHK houses by May end

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue and Housing Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday, April 30, directed officials to complete the identification and allocation of all incomplete 2BHK houses to beneficiaries by May end.

Holding a review meeting at the Housing Corporation headquarters with officials from the erstwhile Medak and Karimnagar districts, he instructed that houses in the final stages of construction be completed at the earliest.

He stated that for incomplete units, additional financial support of up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided under the Indiramma Housing Scheme after adjusting the expenditure already incurred.

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In cases where contractors are unwilling to complete the pending works, beneficiaries can take up construction, with funds released through a green channel mechanism, the minister said.

Public representatives raised concerns about the lack of basic amenities such as electricity, drinking water, drainage, and roads, and the presence of ineligible occupants.

The Minister directed Collectors to immediately remove ineligible beneficiaries and reallocate houses to eligible families by involving local MLAs in the process. Moreover, an allocation of Rs 400 crore is being utilised to provide infrastructure in 2BHK housing colonies, he said.

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He also noted that some beneficiaries are reluctant to occupy houses located far from urban centres and are instead renting them out. In such cases, the houses will be reassigned to eligible families residing nearby, the Minister warned.

The Minister issued a stern warning against irregularities in bill payments, stating that those involved in corruption will face strict action, including dismissal from service.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th April 2026 10:36 pm IST

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