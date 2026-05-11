Minister seeks 90 pc urea allocation for Telangana farmers

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed officials to ensure 90 per cent of the urea produced at the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited is allocated for Telangana farmers.

In a review meeting at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday, May 11, the minister oversaw the supply and availability of urea for the upcoming kharif season and instructed that at least 3 lakh metric tonnes of the fertiliser be maintained as buffer stock by May end.

According to him, Telangana currently has a buffer stock of 1.46 lakh metric tonne of urea and around 10,000 metric tonne of DAP and other complex fertilisers.

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“For the upcoming kharif season, the government has requested the Centre to allocate 11.50 lakh metric tonne of urea, out of which only 10 lakh metric tonnes had been sanctioned,” the minister said.

The Central Government proposed a supply of 2 lakh metric tonnes each during April, May and June to Telangana. Officials informed the agriculture minister that only 1.53 lakh metric tonnes have reached the state.

On nano urea awareness, Tummala urged fertiliser companies to educate farmers on its use and also suggested documenting their experiences and broadcasting them through the “Rythu Nestham” programme.