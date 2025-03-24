Minister vows to review demand to integrate Maheshwaram into Future City

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu promised to bring the Joint Action Committee’s (JAC) proposal to integrate Maheshwaram Mandal into the ambitious Future City project to chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s attention.

The minister made this commitment after JAC leaders submitted a memorandum on Sunday, seeking the merger of Maheshwaram and Kandukur Mandals into the Future City initiative.

The Future City, envisioned by chief minister Revanth Reddy, is set to be India’s first Net Zero Carbon city and a hub for cutting-edge industries like artificial intelligence, medical tourism, sports, software, and pharmaceuticals.

Located in Mucherla, about 50 km south of Hyderabad, the city aims to redefine urban development with world-class infrastructure, including metro rail connectivity, speciality hospitals, and skill development institutions.

Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the need for such integration to benefit future generations while acknowledging the challenges posed by transforming villages into urban centres.

He emphasized that balanced development is crucial for sustainable growth across Telangana. The Future City project aligns with the state government’s broader vision of economic expansion, aiming to make Telangana a 1 trillion dollar economy within the next decade.