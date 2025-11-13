Minor boy returning from school injured in dog attack in Telangana

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy was injured in a dog attack in Telangana’s Rangareddy district on Tuesday, November 11.

The victim was identified as Ritwik; the incident occurred in Nagulpally village, Farukhnagar mandal of Rangareddy district when the boy was retuning from his school. Following the incident, Ritwik was taken to the Sarojini Devi Eye hospital in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com , Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital superintendent, Dr Modini Pandharpukar said, “Ritwik’s left eyelid was damage in the attack. It’s a routine case, we will perform an operation to repair the eyelid.”

Following the incident, villagers from Nagulpally urged the Telangana government to take action against dog menace in the state.

Previous dog attack incidents

On October 26, a minor girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Telangana’s Hamakonda district.

As per the details of the incident that took place at New Shayampet in Hanamkonda, a total of 7-8 dogs attacked the girl. Soon, a local resident rescued her.

GHMC begins removal of stray dogs

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday, November 8, initiated a large-scale operation to remove stray dogs from Government hospitals across Hyderabad, following a directive from the Supreme Court.

The apex court, in its order issued on November 7, instructed all local bodies nationwide to ensure the removal of stray dogs from public premises such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, and transport hubs. It also mandated that sterilised dogs should not be released back into these sensitive zones.

According to a GHMC statement, civic teams on the first day of the drive caught and relocated 277 stray dogs from various Government hospitals to GHMC Animal Care Centres. The dogs will undergo sterilisation, vaccination, and medical care before being housed in the centres for continued management.