Minor electrocuted in Hyderabad while removing kite from live wire

Hyderabad: A 10-year-old boy in Hyderabad’s Neredmet, was electrocuted while trying to remove a kite, which was tangled in a live electric wire, with a stick on Thursday, January 23.

The deceased was identified as Shaik Ayan. He fell down and became unconscious. He was immediately shifted to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

On January 18, two persons were electrocuted while removing a hoarding from a transformer in Habsiguda.

The two deceased labourers have been identified as Balu, 37, and Mallesh, 29, belonging to Tungaturthi mandal, Jainguda, Suryapet district. The bodies were taken to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.