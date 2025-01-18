Video: 2 labourers electrocuted in Hyderabad’s Habsiguda

Hyderabad: Two labourers were electrocuted to death in Habsiguda Scientist Colony under Nacharam police station limits, Hyderabad, on Friday, January 18.

The men were working to remove a hoarding related to a chit-fund company on the second floor of a building in the locality. However, during the process, the hoarding slipped and fell on the 11 KV electric wires located there. The men were electrocuted in an attempt to prevent the hoarding from falling and died on the spot.

The police and fire personnel who reached the spot immediately took up rescue operations. However, the labourers had passed by then.

The two deceased labourers have been identified as Balu, 37, and Mallesh, 29, belonging to Tungaturthi mandal, Jainguda, Suryapet district. The bodies were taken to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.