Minor girl raped in Delhi, accused at large

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 4th June 2022 5:10 pm IST
Representational Image

New Delhi: A minor girl was raped in Sultanpuri area of Delhi, an official said on Saturday. According to the official, the victim girl came to Sultanpuri police station on May 17 following which her statement was recorded and her medical test was conducted.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act at the Sultanpuri police station.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Two more arrested in minor’s gang-rape case

Meanwhile, the police have identified the accused as Yash, a civil defence volunteer. However, the accused is absconding after the incident.

MS Education Academy

“Notice under section 41(A) of the CrPC was sent twice to the accused’s father for joining the investigation but the accused did not join,” the official said, adding that several raids have been conducted at all possible hideouts of the accused to trace him.

A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against the accused.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button