Minor killed in accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A minor girl died in an accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Thursday, September 25, after being hit by a lorry on National Highway 65.

The accident occurred at Muthyalammagudem in Kattangur mandal. The incident occurred when the victim, along with her mother and sister, was travelling to Hyderabad.

The victim was identified as 14-year-old Remudala Adhivithi Riya. According to the police, Riya, daughter of Laveena and Mohammed Aleem of Cheemalagadda, Nakrekal town, had stepped out of a car with her family while the driver changed a punctured tyre. She was struck by a speeding truck.

Riya’s mother, Laveena, and sister, Areena, escaped unhurt. The police added that the accident occurred because the truck was travelling at an excessive speed. The Kattangur police registered a case and an investigation is underway.

In a similar incident in September 2024, a minor was runover by his father’s truck in Hyderabad. The accident occurred in the Kismatpur area under the Rajendranagar police limits.

The incident occurred while the father, G Krishna, was reversing the truck, which was loaded with cement bricks, to deliver them to a construction site. The victim was playing near the vehicle, and Krishna, unaware of his presence, accidentally reversed the truck, leading to his death.