Minor kills elderly woman in Kushaiguda, records video

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old migrant worker reportedly killed a 70-year-old woman in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda and recorded a video of the corpse.

The incident occurred on April 11 and was reported on April 14 after the accused shared the video with the victim’s relative in Bengaluru. Kushaiguda police shifted the body for postmortem on Monday and registered a murder case.

The victim was identified as Kamala Devi, a native of Rajasthan. Over 30 years ago, Kamala, along with her husband, migrated to Hyderabad in search of a livelihood. Kamala’s husband died 15 years ago, and she was staying alone in their house at Krishna Nagar.

According to the Kushaiguda police, Kamla inherited a few shops from her husband. The shops generated a rent of 50,000 per month. The accused used to work at one of the victim’s shops and help her with daily chores.

Recently, Kamla argued with the accused and allegedly constantly abused him. On the night of April 11, the teenager went to Kamala’s house.

At 11.30 pm, he attacked her on the head with an iron rod and killed her.

Subsequently, he strangled her with a sari and tried hanging her body from the ceiling fan. The police said the accused recorded a video of himself dancing while Kamla’s body was dangling.

The incident came to light when the accused himself called a relative of the victim who lives in Bengaluru on the night of April 13. The relative did not believe the murder claims of the accused.

Upon being alerted, the Kushaiguda police broke open the door and retrieved Kamla’s decomposed body.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. The Kushaiguda police registered a case of murder, and an investigation has been initiated.