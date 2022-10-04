Minority Affairs Ministry to be scrapped? Centre clarifies

New Delhi: The government on Monday clarified that there is no proposal under consideration to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

The clarification came in response to a media report that claimed that the Centre is likely to scrap the Ministry of Minority Affairs and merge it with the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry.

No such proposal is under consideration, the PIB (Press Information Bureau) Fact check clarified in a tweet, which was re-tweeted by Union Minority Affairs minister Smriti Irani.

On October 3, Deccan Herald carried the news of the merger. They quoted a source who said, “The BJP-led NDA government is of the view that there is no need for an independent ministry for minority affairs. It believes the ministry was created as part of UPA’s appeasement policy. Now, the Modi government wants to bring it back under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as the ‘Department of Minorities Affairs’.”

(With inputs from PTI)