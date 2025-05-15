Minority students urged to apply for Telangana Corporate College Scheme 2025

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Association of Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised (ASEEM) is urging students to apply for the Telangana government’s Corporate College scheme.

This scheme offers meritorious students from SC, ST, BC, minority and disabled communities

an opportunity to pursue Intermediate education at reputed private junior colleges, along with

EAMCET coaching, to pave the way for a brighter academic and professional future.

Students from minority communities who have secured a 7.0 GPA in the SSC examinations 2025 may apply for the scheme. The Corporate College scheme offers EAMCET coaching for students, preparing them for competitive entrance exams and opening doors to prestigious higher education

institutions.

Also Read Hyderabad telecaller rescued after job offer turns into trap in Laos

The applications will open on May 17, and the last date to apply is May 31. The list of selected candidates will be released on June 5, and the verification of certificates will be done on June 10. The applications must be submitted on the Telangana e-pass website.

This initiative reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to empowering marginalised communities through education.