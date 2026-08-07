Missing Jagtial govt school student found in Gwalior, MP

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old class 7 student who went missing from a government school in Telangana’s Jagtial on Wednesday, August 5, was found on Friday, August 7.

The student, Aqsa Shaik, was enrolled at the Kandlapalli Model School in Jagtial Rural mandal. The police recovered a note from Aqsa’s bag, claiming that she was facing problems at home and from some other persons and had decided to leave. The contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation.

According to school authorities, the girl attended classes as usual. At around 3 PM, she left the campus, leaving her school bag and shoes behind. When she could not be traced, school authorities alerted her parents and the police at around 4.15 PM.

A 13-year-old class 7 student who went missing from a government school in Telangana's Jagtial on Wednesday, August 5, was found on Friday, August 7.



The student, Aqsa Shaik, was enrolled at the Kandlapalli Model School in Jagtial Rural mandal. The police recovered a note from… pic.twitter.com/sU7UkH67wo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 7, 2026

Based on a complaint lodged by her parents on Thursday, Jagtial Rural police registered a missing person case and launched a search to trace the student.

Closed-circuit television camera footage shared on social media shows the girl walking out of the school premises.

According to Jagtial Rural police, Shaik was traced in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, with a relative and would be handed over to her parents in Jagtial on Friday, after a medical examination.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jagtial Rural Police said that the girl’s father will got to Gwalior and bring her back.