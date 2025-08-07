Missing man’s body found in melting glacier after 28 yrs in Pakistan

The body of a man who went missing 28 years ago has been found in a melting glacier in Pakistan’s Kohistan region.

The man, identified as Naseeruddin from the Saleh Khel tribe, vanished in June 1997 at the age of 33 while travelling on horseback through Supat Valley with his brother, Kathiruddin, following a family dispute, according to multiple media reports.

During the expedition, Naseeruddin reportedly fell into a crevasse but managed to find shelter inside a cave. His brother left to seek assistance, but upon returning, could no longer trace him.

On Friday, August 1, a shepherd named Oman Khan stumbled upon a preserved body in Lady Valley, a remote glacial area. “The body was intact. Even the clothes were not torn,” Khan told the BBC. An identity card found on the body confirmed it was Naseeruddin.

Body of Naseeruddin preserved in ice for 28 years, discovered on August 1 in Lady Valley glacier, Kohistan region, northern Pakistan. Photo: BBC

According to Pakistan Today, he was married and had two children. His funeral was held on Tuesday, August 5, and he was buried in a local cemetery, bringing long-awaited closure to his loved ones.

The discovery is similar to a recent case in the Andes, where the body of American mountaineer William Stampfl, missing for 22 years, was recovered as melting glaciers expose remains lost to time.