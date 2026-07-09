Missing Telangana man found buried in Kuwait desert months later

Kuwait City: A 29-year-old man from Telangana’s Nizamabad district who went missing in Kuwait in March was found buried in the Al Salmi desert months later after authorities uncovered an alleged attempt to conceal his death following a workplace accident.

The deceased, identified as Kailash from Koratpalli Thanda in Dichpally mandal, had travelled to Kuwait for employment and was working as a mechanical engineer in Al Salmi.

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According to Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI), Kailash travelled to the Al Salmi desert on March 19, 2026, with the owner of heavy equipment to carry out maintenance work. Contact with him was lost after the trip, prompting relatives to report him missing.

Investigators reviewed traffic surveillance footage, which showed the victim travelling to the desert with the suspect but not returning in the same vehicle. The ministry said the finding raised suspicions that his disappearance was linked to criminal activity.

Police later arrested the suspect’s son, who allegedly confessed that the worker was fatally struck by a crane while carrying out maintenance work at the site.

According to the ministry, the suspect admitted that he and his father transported the victim’s body to a remote part of the desert and buried it instead of reporting the incident, allegedly out of fear of legal consequences.

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Family seeks justice as probe continues

The suspect subsequently led investigators to the burial site, where teams from the General Department of Criminal Evidence, the Trace Evidence Department and the Kuwait Fire Force recovered the body. The Public Prosecution ordered the exhumation of the remains and directed that the necessary legal procedures be completed.

The arrested suspect has been referred to the competent authorities, while legal measures are underway to locate and arrest the second suspect.

According to local reports, Kailash had recently become acquainted with a father-and-son duo from the same region who were also living in Kuwait. One of the suspects, identified in local reports as Ganesh, is believed to have returned to his native village in Nizamabad before the case came to light. These details have not been confirmed by Kuwaiti authorities.

After learning of the investigation’s findings, Kailash’s family approached the Dichpally police seeking justice. A complaint has been registered, while efforts are continuing to trace the absconding suspect.

The Ministry of Interior said it remains committed to thoroughly investigating criminal cases, holding those responsible accountable and upholding public safety and the rule of law.