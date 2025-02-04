Missing woman, daughters rescued in Hyderabad’s Bhavani Nagar

Hyderabad: A woman and her daughters who went missing from Talabkatta on Sunday, February 2, were traced and rescued on Monday, February 3.

The woman identified as Ulfath Naznin, had gone missing along with her three daughters after a domestic dispute with her husband, Mufeed Ibrahim. In this regard, Naznin’s mother Rahmat Begum filed a missing complaint.

As per the complainant, Naznin informed her that she was stressed due to the arguments with her husband Ibrahim and left his house along with her daughters Zaima Shaik Ayesha Shaik and Mariya.

The rescue team tracked Naznin and her children en route to the Dindi project to end their lives over emotional abuse. Bhavani Nagar police alerted the SHOs of Dindi, Amangal, and Kadthal police stations and coordinated with the woman’s relatives.

The missing family was successfully located at the Amangal bus stand within an hour by their relative, Naseer, a resident of the area. The rescued women were administered counselling before being reunited with their family.