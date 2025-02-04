Missing woman, daughters rescued in Hyderabad’s Bhavani Nagar

The rescue team tracked Naznin and her children en route to the Dindi project to end their lives over emotional abuse.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th February 2025 3:35 pm IST
Ulfat Naznin and her daughters rescued

Hyderabad: A woman and her daughters who went missing from Talabkatta on Sunday, February 2, were traced and rescued on Monday, February 3.

The woman identified as Ulfath Naznin, had gone missing along with her three daughters after a domestic dispute with her husband, Mufeed Ibrahim. In this regard, Naznin’s mother Rahmat Begum filed a missing complaint.

As per the complainant, Naznin informed her that she was stressed due to the arguments with her husband Ibrahim and left his house along with her daughters Zaima Shaik Ayesha Shaik and Mariya.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence
Also Read
Bike theft gang in Hyderabad busted, two-wheelers worth Rs 4L recovered

The rescue team tracked Naznin and her children en route to the Dindi project to end their lives over emotional abuse. Bhavani Nagar police alerted the SHOs of Dindi, Amangal, and Kadthal police stations and coordinated with the woman’s relatives.

The missing family was successfully located at the Amangal bus stand within an hour by their relative, Naseer, a resident of the area. The rescued women were administered counselling before being reunited with their family.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 4th February 2025 3:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button