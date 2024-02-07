Mission Bhagiratha: Telangana CM orders probe over Rs 7K cr corruption allegations

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy has initiated an inquiry into the Mission Bhagiratha scheme over alleged corruption amounting to nearly Rs 7,000 crore.

The scheme, launched by the previous government, aimed to provide treated drinking water to every household in the state.

The inquiry into Mission Bhagiratha, the flagship scheme of the former BRS government, comes in the wake of a report on the Kaleshwaram project, highlighting negligence in its construction.

An internal inquiry by the vigilance department was prompted by reports of contractors drawing bills without completing the designated work, such as laying pipelines and taps and making fraudulent claims for materials. Inspections revealed widespread corruption in the scheme.

Uncertainty revolves around the future of the project’s utilization as the government assesses the stability of other related structures.

The BRS government has however continually denied allegations of corruption in its schemes.