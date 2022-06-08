Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 8th June 2022 3:21 pm IST
ICC ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj retains top spot in batting list
Indian Skipper Mithali Raj

New Delhi: Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, on Wednesday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket after a two-decade-long illustrious career.

Mithali ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. She also represented India in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals.

Also Read
Hyderabad cricket is in dumps; rampant favouritism in selection is the cause, says Noel David

The 39-year-old, Mithali Raj, had already retired from the T20 format and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India’s ODI World Cup campaign ended in March.

MS Education Academy

“I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life,” Mithali wrote on social media, announcing her retirement.

“Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket,” Mithali Raj.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button