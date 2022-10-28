MLAs poaching case: New audio clips on ‘collapse of TRS govt’ go viral

Hyderabad: The alleged case of TRS MLA poaching by people claiming to be working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a new turn on Friday evening when two audio clips of a conversation between a godman and Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy revolving around TRS MLAs defecting to BJP went viral online.

The 13-minute and 27-minute audio tapes were shown on regional news networks, sparking curiosity as two of the accused, Ramachandra Bharathi and Nanda Kumar, talk with Rohit Reddy about reforming the party apart from bringing in some more MLAs. Some of the talks even alluded to money being exchanged for defecting.

Bharathi alleged in the second audio tape that if Rohit Reddy resigns, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will dissolve the assembly and the government will collapse.

Bharathi also requested that Rohit Reddy reveal the names of people who had defected because he had previously discussed the matter with the senior leadership. Bharathi stated he was happy to meet anyplace outside of Hyderabad, but the latter declined to provide any information. However, Rohit Reddy stated that this will generate suspicions inside the party during the Munugode byelection.

He stated that BL Santosh, a prominent BJP leader, would be willing to travel to Hyderabad if a large number of MLAs were willing to defect. Rohit Reddy enquired as to whether his political career and security would be protected if he defected.

That will be handled, Bharathi said, adding that they were searching for qualified candidates. He also wished to meet in person, and the date of October 26 was set thanks to the participation of another accused, Nanda Kumar.

During the 13-minute phone call, Bharathi stated that Santosh, the party’s organising secretary who handles everything, and ‘Number 1 and Number 2’ of the party would also come and meet him at his apartment. And as per the RSS policy requires Number 1 and Number 2 to come to his house.

In the audio, Rohit Reddy constantly asked Bharathi to keep the matter private, claiming that if the chief minister found out, “their happiness would be destroyed.” Bharathi stated that security, including ED and income tax concerns, will be addressed.

Bharathi, a Faridabad pontiff, was demanding the names of the defecting MLAs alongside Nanda Kumar in the second audio tape. “I can only speak with the top individuals if their identities are provided,” he told Nanda Kumar.

The audio stated that as the information was sent to Number 2 and Santosh, the Swamiji stated that the top leaders were ready for whatever he was promised.

Bharathi mentioned the name of a Tushar when he stated he could bring him to Hyderabad for negotiations, and Tushar was the guy of ‘Number 1 and Number 2’. He also promised that defecting MLAs, like Andhra Pradesh MP Raghuram Krishnamraju, will be given Y-category security. Nanda Kumar was also guaranteed a job if the sale went through properly.