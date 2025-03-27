MLAs voice concerns over Assembly proceedings, civic issues in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: MLAs voice concerns over Assembly proceedings and civic issues in Hyderabad

Question hour discontinued due to time constraints

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao expressed his concern about the question hour being held only for one day during the present Assembly sessions. He said that members raising issues during zero hour were not receiving written replies from the state government.

Legislative affairs minister D Sridhar Babu replied that due to certain members consuming excessive time during the question hour, the decision was taken to discontinue it during the present budget sessions to save time.

However, he stated that members were raising issues and receiving responses during discussions on the demand for grants under various departmental allocations. He also assured that replies would be sent to MLAs for issues raised during zero hour by the concerned departments.

MLAs highlight civic and infrastructural concerns

MLAs from all parties raised important issues during zero hour on the final day of the budget sessions held in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, 27 March.

AIMIM and BRS MLAs from the twin cities raised issues related to developmental works under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen informed the Speaker that due to 60 properties yet to be acquired for constructing the service road under the Zoo Park and Aramghar flyover, traffic congestion persisted in the area. He stressed the urgency of acquiring 26 properties to resolve the issue.

He also pointed out that the road-widening work from Engine Bowli to Vattapalli was delayed due to unpaid bills to the contractor.

AIMIM Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Mehraj raised concerns over the prolonged delays in the Ganga Nagar Nala and Murgi Nala works due to non-payment of contractors’ bills.

“If the works are not completed before the monsoons, residents in these areas will face severe inconvenience,” he cautioned.

He also highlighted the issue of garbage collection in the Old City, stating that waste was piling up on the streets.

AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Moiuddin raised concerns over GO 118, issued in 2018, which mandated certain defence establishments to vacate four to five locations across the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment in exchange for state government land allocations elsewhere.

He pointed out that despite a joint survey by Army and revenue officials and the allocation of 60-70 acres to the Army in Shamirpet and Jawahar Nagar, the Army had yet to relinquish its previous lands, which needed to be addressed.

BRS Sanathnagar MLA T Srinivas Yadav voiced concern over hawkers and street vendors facing harassment by GHMC and police officials. He alleged that they were being forcefully evicted from footpaths, disrupting their livelihoods and making it difficult for them to afford school fees and house rents.

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender highlighted delays in three roadworks under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) between Raj Bhavan and Patigadda, Greenlands and Necklace Road, and Wilkin Park and Necklace Road. He sought clarity on when these projects would commence.

BRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy emphasised the need for sewage treatment plants (STP) in Kummari Kunta, Bathula Cheruvu, Nagole Cheruvu, Mansoorabad Pedda Cheruvu, and Mansoorabad Chinna Cheruvu in his constituency.

He also noted that the STP in Saroornagar, built in 2005 with a capacity of 2 million gallons per day (MGD), was insufficient due to increased residential developments in Meerpet and Jillelaguda. He requested the state government to construct an STP capable of treating 20 MGD in Saroornagar Cheruvu.

Also Read Revanth Reddy responds to attempted rape in MMTS near Hyderabad

Health and environmental concerns raised

BJP MLA P Harish Babu stressed the urgent need to establish trauma centres on all highways in the state to ensure the survival of accident victims during the golden hour. He reminded the Assembly that successive governments had pledged to establish trauma centres, but no concrete action had been taken.

Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari raised concerns over a dumping yard in Rampur village of Dharmasagar Mandal, which was causing pollution in 10-12 villages. He stated that burning garbage in the evenings was leading to severe respiratory issues among residents.

BJP Armoor MLA P Rakesh Reddy alleged that those involved in recycling rice meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS) were celebrating the state government’s decision to distribute fine-grain rice under PDS starting from Ugadi. He claimed that tonnes of rice were being misused.