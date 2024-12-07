MLC Amer Ali Khan calls for inclusive progress in Telangana

Addressing a gathering at the Praja Palana Vijayotsavam event near the Charminar, the MLC said that true progress could be achieved only through inclusivity.

MLC Amer Ali Khan (File photo)

Hyderabad: Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amer Ali Khan on Saturday, December 7 called for an inclusive progress of Telangana.

Citing the allocation of Rs 3,003 crore for minorities in the state budget, Khan highlighted the Telangana government’s commitment to minority welfare.

He expressed optimism, attributing renewed hope to the Congress government. “It is now, under the Congress government, that there is an opportunity to achieve social justice,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at the Praja Palana Vijayotsavam event near the Charminar, the MLC said that true progress could be achieved only through inclusivity. He urged the people of Telangana to work together for the better future of the state.

