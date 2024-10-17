MLC Amer Ali Khan writes to Telangana CM over omission of ‘minority’ in GOs

Hyderabad: Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amer Ali Khan has expressed concerns over the omission of the term ‘minorities’ from Government Orders (GOs) 18 and 33 over the caste census and housing schemes in the state.

Khan raised concern over the omission of minorities from GO 33 issued on October 11 by the road, transport and buildings department which outlines financial assistance for the construction of houses under the Indiramma Illu housing scheme.

Under GO 18, the government ordered a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey) of the entire state. The Telangana Backward Classes Commission had decided to carry out the survey coordination with the planning department.

The MLC in his letter to Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy stressed that the Congress government has been committed to the welfare of the minorities. He sought the CM’s intervention in this regard and urged the latter to rectify the issue.

“The Congress government has always been inclusive and has concern for the development of all communities, including minority communities. The inclusion of minorities in these two GOs is important and will ensure the development and welfare of all communities,” Khan concluded.