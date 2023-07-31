MNC manager in Bengaluru lodges sexual harassment complaint against colleagues

She had also claimed that the management did not respond or extended help even after she complained about sexual harassment, police sources said.

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered after a senior female employee in an MNC in Bengaluru complained of sexual harassment by her colleagues, police said on Monday.

The incident had taken place in Cubbon Park police station area.

The victim had lodged a complaint against senior architect Sharana Basappa Maraturu, senior vice president Vaidyanathan Shehan, vice president Praveen Mysuru, and senior manager Shravan Poligili, alleging that the accused had also targeted all women employees in the company who had refused to attend parties.

Police have begun the investigation and further details are yet to emerge.

