Mob attacks Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai [Video]

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is not yet part of mainstream Bollywood, but he knows how to steal the limelight. The handsome star kid is often papped in and around the town. On Sunday night, Sara’s Iggy Potter was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai where he was clicked by the paps.

Donning a simple black t-shirt with blue jeans, Ibrahim looked stunning like always. However, what grabbed our eyeballs was something else. In a viral video that has been shared by Bollywood’s ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Ibrahim can be seen getting mobbed by a people as he walked out of an eatery in the city.

As soon as he exited the restaurant, fans and beggars started flocking him and some even pulled his hands. The star kid, however, did not react and quietly made his way to the car with a smile on his face. Watch the video below.

Stars often get mobbed by their fans when they step out and it is not a new thing. Sometimes it gets quite serious leaving celebs panicked.

On the professional front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is reportedly assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Although there is no official announcement about his Bollywood debut, he has been seen in several BTS videos with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the film’s set.