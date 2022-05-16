It’s confirmed! The Kapil Sharma Show ends

Mumbai: One of the most-loved comedy and celebrity chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has come an end. After a lot of speculations, it is finally confirmed that the makers of the show are pulling down the curtains of third season.

The Kapil Sharma Show 3 which started off in July last year has been constantly entertaining the viewers with an extra dose of laughter and the viewers have been loving every bit of it.

Sumona Chakravarti, who plays the character of Bhuri, took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up party. She shared a series of pictures from the bash and wrote, “N it’s a WRAP! Phir Milenge ek chote se break ke baad. #TKSS.”

A few days ago, it was reported that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon go off-air temporarily because of Kapil Sharma’s other commitments. He has a movie with Nandita Das where he plays the role of a delivery guy.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the special judge who replaced Navjot couple of years ago.