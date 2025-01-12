Mob beats man for urinating on Maha Kumbh poster in Raebareli

A young man was brutally beaten by an agitated mob after being accused of urinating on a Maha Kumbh poster in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday evening, January 10, in Bachhrawan town.

According to reports, the incident took place when the man was caught allegedly urinating on a poster of the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival at the busy intersection. Upon noticing the act, residents immediately grabbed him and started thrashing him.

A video of the incident captured on camera shows the angry mob blackening his face. Local reports suggest that the act was viewed as a profound disrespect to Hindu religious sentiments.

Soon after the incident surfaced on social media, the local police took cognisance of the video and said that an investigation had been initiated. According to a Free Press Journal report, the police said that the individual who committed the act would be apprehended soon.

This incident unfolded only a week before the Maha Kumbh festival one of the largest pilgrimage events for Hindus scheduled to begin from January 13 at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The festival attracts millions of Hindu devotees from all over the country and the globe.