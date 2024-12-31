Moradabad man fatally assaulted over allegations of cow slaughter, FIR filed

The Moradabad police have registered cases against unidentified persons after a man, Shahid Din, who was caught and beaten up mercilessly on allegations of cow slaughter died in Meerut on Tuesday, December 31, while undergoing treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the station house officer (SHO) of Majhola police station said that based on a complaint lodged by Shahid Din’s relatives, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons. “Case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and investigation is underway,” the police officer said.

Reports suggest that locals caught Shahid Din and three of his companions near Mandi Samiti Chowki allegedly trying to slaughter a cow by taking a stray calf.

While Shahid Din’s companions escaped, he was caught by the angry mob who used expletive words and kicked and beat him. A video of the assault has emerged on social media showing a grievously injured Shahid Din lying on the ground, unable to move, with blood all over.

Although he was rushed to a district hospital in Meerut, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, December 31.

Speaking on that, the SHO said a case has been registered against Shahid Din and his companions for cow slaughter. He however refused to give further details.