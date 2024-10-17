UP police seize man’s property over ‘cow-slaughter’ amid drum beats

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal seized property including a two-story house belonging to a Muslim man on Monday, October 14, citing alleged involvement in cow slaughter.

During the operation conducted exactly in Alam Sarai village, police in collaboration with local authorities seized the Muslim man’s entire property, a minor drummer was also called to announce the seizure in the village.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows the luxurious house being evacuated and a large seizure board placed there.

This incident reflects a troubling trend of aggressive actions against people particularly Muslims accused of cow-related offences in Bharatiya Janata Party (BP)-ruled states. In recent months, similar aggressive actions have been conducted against Muslims under the accusation of beef trade or consumption.

In June, the houses of two Muslim men identified as Jaffar Khan and Asghar Khan, booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for alleged possession of beef, were demolished in Noorabad village of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district by the authorities.

Earlier this year in Madhya Pradesh, authorities bulldozed 11 houses belonging to Muslims allegedly after finding beef in their refrigerators and cows tied on their properties.

Anti-Muslim violence and crimes, especially under the pretext of cow protection and beef consumption, have become a critical issue over the past several years. This trend is normally instigated by radical Hindutva organisations and BJP leaders who give fire-brazing speeches. The hate speech further contributes to an atmosphere of fear and hostility towards religious minorities in India.

Earlier in February, the human rights organisation Amnesty International had called on the Union and state governments to immediately halt “unlawful demolitions” of Muslims’ homes, businesses, and places of worship through the use of JCB bulldozers and other machines.